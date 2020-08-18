The teaser poster of Adipurush shared by Prabhas shows a character holding a bow in the centre and a Hanuman-like figure holding the ‘gada’.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: On Monday, Telugu star Prabhas posted a video of his interaction with Bollywood director Om Raut, where the duo built up the anticipation of fans, asking them if they were ready for the ‘big announcement’.

Now, Prabhas has revealed the first look of his next movie ‘Adipurush’ - a 3D action drama - for which he will be collaborating with Tanhaji director Om Raut.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Prabhas wrote: “Celebrating the victory of good over evil! #Adipurush @omraut @bhushankumar @vfxwaala @rajeshnair29 @tseriesfilms @retrophiles1 @tseries.official #TSeries”

In the video conference interaction of the actor-director duo, Raut had asked Prabhas if he was “ready for tomorrow”, to which the actor replied: “All excited, finger crossed”.

The video left the fans curious to know about the ‘big announcement’ with the comment section of the post flooding with “we are waiting” and “can’t wait for tomorrow”.

Sharing the video on his Instagram profile, Prabhas captioned his post: "Are you ready for tomorrow? 7.11 am Hope you like it."

Though not much is known about the upcoming period action film, it is believed that Prabhas will essay the role of Lord Rama. The tagline also suggests the same since Ramayana also celebrates the victory of good over evil.

The teaser poster of Adipurush shared by Prabhas also shows a character holding a bow in the centre and a Hanuman-like figure holding the ‘gada’. Ravana’s ten heads can also be seen in the poster on a closer look.

Adipurush will be shot in Hindi and Telugu and dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and several international languages. The film is expected to go on floors in 2021 and may be released in 2022. It will be made in 3D.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta