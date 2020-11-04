Baahubali in cinemas again: Prabhas and Rana Duggubati starrer Baahubali: The Beginning and Bahubali 2: The Conclusion are re-releasing on big screens. Here's all you need to know.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: SS Rajamouli's duology that did wonders in cinema across the world-- Baahubali: The Beginning and Bahubali 2: The Conclusion-- are coming back to the silver screens. Both films were directed by SS Rajamouli and made history in Indian cinema. Not just in India, Baahubali duology wins the hearts of the audience worldwide. Well, all those who missed the opportunity to watch this action-packed periodical drama on the big screen, can now book their tickets. The films are re-releasing in theaters.

The seven-month hiatus of the coronavirus lockdown has derailed the entertainment industry after the cinematic shutdown. However, the Ministry of Home Ministry announced the reopening of the cinema halls from October 15. Now, the companies are trying hard to bring back the audience to the theaters. Since many states have not allowed the re-opening of the theaters, the big-budget films are releasing on OTT platforms. In such a situation, old films, which have the ability to drag the audience to theaters, are being re-released.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared the information on his Twitter timeline that both the parts of Baahubali (Baahubali: The Beginning and Bahubali 2: The Conclusion) are releasing again. The first part of Baahubali--Baahubali: The Beginning is releasing this Friday (November 6, 2020) and Bahubali 2: The Conclusion will release next Friday (November 13, 2020).

In the film, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan and Satyaraj played the lead roles. In 2015, Bahubali - The Beginning became the first dubbed film to collect more than 100 crores, while the Hindi dubbed version of Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion released in 2017 had more than 500 crores collections at the domestic box office. The Hindi versions of the films were released by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Posted By: Srishti Goel