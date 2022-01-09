New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Legendary Telugu actor Sathyaraj and veteran director Priyadarshan have been hospitalised in Chennai hospitals Aminijikarai and Apollo Hospital, respectively, after testing positive for COVID-19. Baahubali fame, who was rushed to hospital on January 7, is likely to be discharged in two or three days as he is recovering well.

As per a report in IANS, a source revealed, "Actor Sathyaraj was admitted to the hospital on Thursday. He is recovering well. In fact, doctors have told him that he will be discharged in two or three days and that he might have to quarantine himself at home for a week or so after that."

However, not much has been revealed about Priyadarshan and the fans have to wait as the family is yet to give an update on his health.

Meanwhile, there has been a sudden spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the Telugu and Tamil film industries. Several stars, including Mahesh Babu, Thaman, Manshu Lakshmi, Kamal Haasan, and Trisha, reported positive.

Recently, Trisha took to her Twitter handle and informed her fans that despite taking all precautions and safety measures, she was tested COVID positive before New Year. "I tested positive just a little before the New Year. You name the symptoms, I had it! Even tho(ugh) it was one of my harrowing weeks, I am recovering and feel better today thanks to my vaccinations," she said and urged people to get vaccinated and mask up," she tweeted.

On the work front, Satyaraj will be next seen in Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. He also has more films in his kitty that are either filming or delayed, namely Etharkkum Thunindhavan, Pakka Commercial, Party and Khaki.

Priyadarshan, on the other hand, is known for directing remarkable films in Bollywood, including Hungama, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Hera Pheri. Recently, he returned to the direction in Hindi cinema in 2021 with the Hungama franchise, starring Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jafri and Paresh Rawal.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv