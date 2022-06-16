New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Famous Punjabi Singer B Praak informed his fans that he and his wife Meera has lost their newborn baby at the time of birth. The Mann Bharya singer released a statement in which he informed his fans of this sad news. The singer further has asked for privacy from fans. He said that this is one of the most 'painful' phases as a parent, and it is hard for them to cope with the situation.

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared a statement that stated, “With the deepest pain we have to announce that our newborn baby has passed away at the time of birth. It is the most painful phase we are going through as parents. We would like to thank all the doctors and the staff for their endless efforts and support (folded hands emoji). We are all devastated at this loss, and we request you all to kindly give us our privacy at this time (folded hands emoji). Yours, Meera and Bpraak"

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B PRAAK(HIS HIGHNESS) (@bpraak)

As soon as the post went online, it created an atmosphere of sadness. Several fans took to the comment section and reacted to the news. Fans also paid their condolences and prayers to remain strong during the time of crisis.

Apart from fans, B Praak’s friends and industry colleagues reacted to the news. Taking to the comment section, Gautam Gulati wrote, “Sorry for your loss. Strength to you and your family." On the other hand, Gauhar Kahn commented, “Oh god may god give ur wife n you strength! prayers for the baby who is now an." Several other celebrities also including Neha Dhupia, Aly Goni, Neeti Mohan, Ammy Virk, Anuj Sachdeva, Ali Merchant, and Asees Kaur sent their prayers to the family.

BPraak tied the knot with Meera on April 14, 2019. Later in 2020, the couple became parents to a boy. Back in April this year, the singer announced that he is expecting another child with his wife.

The singer rose to fame after the popular Punjabi song Mann Bharya. After this song, the singer never looked back and gave several super hit songs including Tere Mitti, Kuch Bhi Ho Jaaye, and Baarish Ki Jaaye among others.

