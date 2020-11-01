Ayushmann posted a picture in which the couple is looking adorable as piggybacking Tahira is all smiles and we are loving it, check out the post.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap have completed 12 years of togetherness today on November 1. The couple is celebrating their wedding anniversary today. The duo is blessed with two kids - son Virajveer Khurrana and daughter Varushka Khurrana. On the occasion of their wedding anniversary, the Shubh Mangal Savdhan actor shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram for wife Tahira.

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann posted a picture in which the couple is looking adorable as piggybacking Tahira is all smiles and we are loving it. He wrote, "Celebrating 125 years of togetherness. Maybe more. Coz I know that I know you from centuries and time immemorial. This bond can’t be limited to this lifetime. You’re my companion, lover, personal stand up comedian, life coach and above all my best friend. I want to grow old with you. I know it’ll be a lot of fun. Sigh. Happy anniversary @tahirakashyap. Umm..."

Tahira Kashyap recently wrote a book, The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman, in which she wrote how the superstars movies were Ayushmann and her makeout spots. To which Shah Rukh Khan had replied that, "I’m not sure if I should be happy or offended that Tahira and her beau’s favourite make-out spot was in the cinema watching my movies (which kind of explains the strange smiles both of them have on their face wherever they meet me). This wonderful book is full of many such gems that will make you laugh as much as I did. More love for Tahira."

The actor Ayushmann was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhaan which saw a theatrical release. He was also seen in Gulabo Sitabo, directed by Shoojit Sircar, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan was released on the OTT platform due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma