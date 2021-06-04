Ryinku was seen in films like Dream Girl starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha, apart from that she was also seen in Aadar Jain's debut film 'Hello Charlie'.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Aayushmann Khurrana's co-star, Ryinku Singh Nikumbh, who worked with him in his 2019 released film 'Dream Girl', passed away due to COVID-19 complications.

The actress was reportedly diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 25 post which she was quarantined at home but was later moved to a hospital after her fever was not reducing. Post that her health kept on deteriorating and she was shifted to ICU.

Talking about the actress, her cousin Chanda Singh Nikumbh told Bollywoodlife.com, "On May 25, she had tested positive and was under home isolation. Since her fever was not coming down, we decided to shift her to a hospital after a few days. In the hospital, the doctors didn’t feel that she required an ICU bed and she was in a normal COVID ward initially. The next day, she was shifted to the ICU. She was recovering well in the ICU as well until the day of her demise. In the end, she was losing hope and felt that she couldn’t survive. She was an Asthma patient as well.”

She further added, "She was full of energy and a bundle of happiness. Even in the hospital while she was struggling, she was helping other patients. That’s a huge thing."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ryinku was seen in films like Dream Girl starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha, apart from that she was also seen in Aadar Jain's debut film 'Hello Charlie'.

Not just films, but the actress was a part of small screen too. She did a number of TV shows including Chidiyaghar, Meri Haanikarak Biwi and more. Ryinku was even casted for a medical drama Dhadkan.

As per reports, she was due for her second dosage of COVID-19 vaccine but before that she passed away.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal