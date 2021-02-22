Produced by T-series, the film will hit the screens on September 17, 2021. Ayushmann Khurrana took to his social media account to reveal the release date. He also disclosed the release date for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: 2020 was barely a year for films and entertainment all thanks to the deadly COVID-19 virus. Although we saw a few releases on OTT platforms but the magic of big screen was still missing and that's why many moviemakers slated their films' release to the next year. In regards to the movie business, 2021 seems like the year of films as every production house including Yash Raj Films and more have announced their 'date sheet' of films for the year. And the latest one to join the bandwagon is filmmaker Anubhav Sinha who is coming up with his film 'Anek' in September.

Anek's lead Ayushmann Khurrana took to his social media account to share the release date of the film. Produced by T-series, the film will hit the screens on September 17, 2021. Ayushmann wrote, "Naam #ANEK, lekin release date ek! Milte hai aapse 17th September 2021 ko! @anubhavsinha #BhushanKumar @TSeries @BenarasM"

Not long ago Ayushmann Khurrana had shared his first look from the film on social media where he was seen sitting in a red coloured jeep donning a green jacket. He had a tough expression on his face which was complemented by his beard and an eyebrow slit.

Meanwhile, Khurrana also revealed the release date of his other film 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' will be out on July 9 this year. Ayushmann dropped a tweet on his Twitter account two days ago saying, "Yeh sirf release date ki announcement hai. Trailer bhi baaki hai aur picture bhi. #ChandigarhKareAashiqui in cinemas 9th July, 2021! Clapper boardHeart suit... @Abhishekapoor @Vaaniofficial #BhushanKumar @pragyakapoor_ @TSeries @gitspictures"

This film is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and has Vaani Kapoor opposite the actor in the lead. So guys, which one of these two films of Ayushhmann are you excited about? Do let us know

