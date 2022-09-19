Ayushmann Khurrana Unveils First Poster Of 'Doctor G', Announces Film's Release Date | See Here

AYUSHMANN Khurrana is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood and always takes up different and challenging roles with a unique concept. The actor is back with a new concept and will be seen in the film 'Doctor G'. He has unveiled the new poster of the film and has announced the release date as well. Sharing the poster, Ayushmann wrote, "ZindaGi hai meri full of Googly. Chahiye tha Orthopedics, par ban gaya DoctorG. Get ready for your appointments, #DoctorG will attend to you in theatres from 14th October 2022."

Apart from Ayushmann, the movie also stars Rakul Preet and Shefali Shah.

Earlier, the actor revealed his look from the film on Doctor's Day. He wrote, ""G se Gynecologist, G se Gupta, That’s our #DoctorG. Doctor Uday Gupta aka #DoctorG and team ki taraf se wishing all the G se Genius doctors a #HappyDoctorsDay".

The first look of Ayushmann was unveiled last year. He wrote, "Doctor G taiyaar ho kar nikale hain. Ab hogi shooting. #DoctorGFirstLook".

He also shared the photo with his co-star Rakul and the duo can be seen wearing a doctor's coat. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Get ready to book your appointment in cinemas on 17th June 2022 as @rakulpreet @shefalishahofficial and I come together for #DoctorG."

Doctor G is a comedy-drama film in which Ayushmann will be a gynaecologist. The movie was earlier supposed to hit the theatres in June 2022 but got delayed. Now, it will release on October 14, 2022. The movie is co-written by Anubhuti, Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh and Saurabh Bharat.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann has recently announced her film 'Dream Girl 2' and announced the star cast and release date as well. The star cast of Dream Girl 1 will return for its sequel including Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee. The new additions to the film are Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani Saab, Manoj Joshi and Seema Pahwa.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann will be seen in An Action Hero, which will be directed by Anirudh Iyer. It has also been reported that Ayushmann will be seen in a horror-comedy film with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.