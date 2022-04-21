New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ayushmann Khurrana, who is popularly known for his humorous roles is set to step into new shoes. The actor will be seen playing the role of an undercover cop in his upcoming political action thriller -Anek. Ayushmann, who always impresses his viewers with different roles and especially comical punches, will now entertain his audience with thriller films.

Ayushmann also talked about his character in the film. He said this will be the first time when the audience will watch him in an off-beat film.

“This is the first time the audience will see me in this avatar. I have played a cop before, but this is the first time they will see me going undercover. Joshua in Anek is street smart and intelligent. He knows his way around people and can fight bad guys not only in a physical capacity, but also with his great intellect. I was very pumped to try my hands at portraying Joshua as it gave me an opportunity to explore something I hadn’t done before. I owe it to my audience to offer them new experiences with each film,” Ayushmann was quoted as saying by News18.

“As an undercover cop, Joshua has the perfect traits of a spy, and I had to work on my physical and mental skills to portray that. Right from his observation skills to his ability to combat the enemy, the character’s journey keeps one intrigued and gripped throughout. Also, the action sequences had to look real and raw to fit into the world of Anek and to portray what Anubhav had envisioned, I was inscribed with the right amount of guidance and training,” he further added.

The film will be helmed by Anubhav Sinha and the movie is a political thriller. The movie aims to bring out a huge question about what it truly takes to be an Indian.

Anubhav Sinha also talked about the film. He said that he is super excited about the movie as it will keep the audience hooked to their seats.

“I am excited about Anek’s release as it has a lot in store for the audience. Ayushmann has put everything into portraying Joshua, there is no one else who could have done it better than him. Not only is he a great actor, but he was pretty dauntless when it came to performing an action as an undercover cop in the film,” Anubhav was quoted as saying by News18.

The movie is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks and will hit the big screens on 27th May 2022.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen