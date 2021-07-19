New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The wait is finally over as Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film Doctor G's first look is out and about. Yes, for all the fans who were waiting for the actor to reveal his healthcare worker avatar, it's good news as Ayushmann Khurrana has shared the first look himself.

Yes, the 'Bala' actor took to his official social media handle to drop a picture where he can be seen dressed up as a doctor. In the photo, Ayushmann is smiling while wearing a check shirt along with a lab coat and specs. Apart from that, what caught our attention was a gynaecology book which he was holding in his hand. This hints to the fact that he might be essaying the role of a gynac in the film whose name is Dr. Uday Gupta.

Captioning the image, the actor wrote, "Doctor G taiyyar ho kar nikle hain. Ab hogi shooting! #DoctorGFirstLook."

Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

For the unversed, 'Doctor G' is a comedy-drama film which is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and also stars Rakul Preet Singh in the female lead. Meanwhile, the film is produced by Junglee Pictures which marks this one as Ayushmann's third time collab with the banner after Bareilly Ki Barfi and Badhaai Ho.

On the other hand, talking about the actor's films, Ayushmann has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood by choosing different kind of diverse roles like in films such as AndhaDhun, Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl, Bala, Article 15, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi and more.

So guys, coming back to Doctor G's first look, what are your thoughts on Ayushmann Khurrana's avatar as a Dr. Uday Gupta? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal