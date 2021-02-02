This is not the first time that Ayushmann Khurrana chose a different look for his film as earlier, the Article 15 actor was seen in some electrifying look that surely shocked the fans, read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has shared the first look from his upcoming film Anek. From the first look of the film, it is evident that yet again Ayushmann has opted for some unconventional look for his film, and this time he is seen in the eyebrow slit look and is looking rogue in it. However, this is not the first time when Ayushmann chose a different look for his film as earlier, the Article 15 actor was seen in some electrifying look that surely shocked the fans.

From Andhadhun to Bala to Article 15, Ayushmann made sure to impress fans with his unique look, and the characters that he plays on-screen. The actor went bald, opted for nose piercing, and even played the role of a blind man, and just like everyone else we were also impressed with his look, so now we have compiled some of the looks of Ayushmann that made everyone go gaga over it.

1. Bala

In the film Bala, Ayushmann played the role of a man who was suffering from premature balding and was struggling to find a partner because of his looks. For the film, he opted the look of a bald man and impressed fans with his stellar acting and unconventional look.

2. Andhadhun

In this film, Aysuhmann played the role of a blind man and he was seen with a stick and his black glasses. Not to forget to mention, he surely aced the blind man look too.

3. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

In this film, Ayushmann was looking handsome as ever while donning the nose ring. The film was about a same-sex love story and he beautifully played the role of a gay man.

On Tuesday, Anubhav Sinhaa shared the first look of Ayushmann on his social media and he wrote, "Ek look of supremely talented @ayushmannk as Joshua from our next collaboration, #ANEK". The film is currently being shot in North East and the film is set to be an action drama.

On the work front, Ayushmann has several films in the pipeline, and he will be seen in Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

