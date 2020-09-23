New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for his versatile acting skills, has made to TIME’s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. The annual list is made up of 100 of the year’s most influential leaders, icons, titans, artists, and pioneers and was revealed earlier today. The actor felt overwhelmed on being the only Indian actor to achieve this honour this year and shared his happiness with his fans on social media, he wrote, “TIME's list of the 100 Most Influential People in the world is out, I'm honored to be a part of this group: time.com/time100, @TIME #TIME100.”

“I’m truly humbled with the recognition that TIME has bestowed on me. As an artiste, I have only looked to contribute towards bringing a positive change in society through cinema and this moment is a huge validation of my belief system and my journey. I have always believed that cinema has the power to bring about change by triggering the right conversations among people and society. Hopefully, through my content choices, I have been able to contribute towards my country and countrymen,” Hindustan Times quoted Ayushmann Khurrana as saying.

Chhapak actress Deepika Padukone shared her heartiest congratulations to actor Ayushmann Khurrana on his big achievement. She wrote, “I remember Ayushmann Khurrana vividly from his debut film, Vicky Donor. He had, of course, been a part of the entertainment industry in various other ways for several years before that, but the reason you and I talk about him today is because of the impact he has been able to create through memorable films and iconic characters. Where male protagonist roles often fall into the trap of stereotypical masculinity, Ayushmann has successfully and convincingly transformed into characters who challenge those very stereotypes.”

After the news came, Ayushmann Khurrana’s fans, followers, Bollywood fraternity and others filled his inbox with wishes and praises. Ayushmann Khurrana made his Bollywood debut with a very unique and interesting film Vicky Donor. From his very first film, he set a different target into the film industry. Since then, he portrayed several real-life situation characters in an extremely attractive way. He has also been awarded with the trophy of Best Actor in National Film Awards 2018 for his film Andhadun.

Posted By: Srishti Goel