Ayushmann Khurrana Confirms Dinesh Vijan's 'Horror Universe', Official Announcement Soon

DINESH Vijan's Maddock Films and filmmaker Amar Kaushik have collaborated to make movies with some interesting concepts. From Stree to Bala and now Bhediya, these concepts have captured the audience's interest. There were reports about Dinesh Vijan making his own horror universe with movies like Bhediya, Stree and Stree 2. Now, Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to join this horror universe and revealed that the makers will make an official announcement soon.

Ayushmann, who is busy promoting his film An Action Hero, said that the horror universe is very new to the Indian audience.

"Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik are trying to build a horror universe. It is very interesting and intriguing, and it is very new for the Indian audience. So, let’s see when it happens and we will have an official announcement soon," he said while speaking to PTI.

Earlier, both Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor confirmed that Stree 2 will happen soon. Expressing her excitement, Shraddha said, "It’s so exciting for me because we are going to start Stree 2 very very soon."

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao also commented on the possibility of the horror universe. "I think they (makers) will have to take that decision but yes definitely there is a possibility of getting this horror universe made. It will be exciting," he said.

As per reports, Ayushmann Khurrana and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in a horror comedy. Samantha will reportedly play the role of a princess and Ayushmann will be seen as a vampire. However, there is no official announcement made by the makers or the actors.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in An Action Hero, which will hit the theatres on December 2, 2022. Apart from Ayushmann, the movie also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead role and it is directed by Anirudh Iyer.

He has recently announced Dream Girl 2, which also stars Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani Saab, Manoj Joshi and Seema Pahwa.

Ayushmann was last seen in Doctor G, along with Rakul Preet and Shefali Shah. He was also seen in Anek, along with Andrea Kevichüsa.