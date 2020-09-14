New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ayushmann Khurrana turned 36 today and on his special day, his wife Tahira Kashyap shared an adorable birthday post on social media. The writer and filmmaker Tahira gave a glimpse of Andhadhun actor's midnight birthday party, she shared a photo in which Tahira is eating cake off from Ayushmann's face.

She took to social media and wrote, "Having my cake and eating it too! Happy birthday, soulmate."

Have a look at the post:

View this post on Instagram Having my cake and eating it too! @ayushmannk #happybirthdaysoulmate A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap) onSep 13, 2020 at 12:30pm PDT

Several celebrities poured birthday wishes for Ayushmann Khurrana including Shilpa Shetty, Neha Dhupia, Manish Malhotra, Karanvir Bohra and Angad Bedi.

Angad Bedi wrote in the comments section, “Happy birthday to my brothermann@ayushmann.” Shilpa Shetty Kundra wrote, “Happppy Birthday @ayushmannk wishing you all in abundance.” Shama Sikander wrote, “Awwww happy birthday to him.”

Ayushmann and Tahira got married in 2008. This lovely couple are parents to two children, a son named Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

The couple spent the lockdown in Chandigarh. Tahira wrote for Pinkvilla that reads, "Seeing how robotic we had become and our increasing concern for both our set of parents because of Covid-19 that decided to screw our 2020, my skinnier half and me decided that whenever it is possible we should head to our hometown, Chandigarh, to our parents,” she added to it, "Coming from Mumbai we were quite psyched out and took time to get used to the city’s momentum.”

On the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in OTT release film Gulabo Sitabo, in which he was starred opposite Amitabh Bachchan. He recently announced about his upcoming project- Abhishek Kapoor film, the film will also star Vaani Kapoor. In the film, he is going to play the role of a cross-functional athlete.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma