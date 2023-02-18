Ayushmann Khurrana Appointed As UNICEF India's National Brand Ambassador; Details Inside

B-town actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been appointed as the national Brand Ambassador of UNICEF India. The Vicky Donor actor joined forces with the organization in order to advocate the rights of every child across India.

Sharing the same on his Instagram handle, Ayushmann wrote, "An honor to be appointed as the @unicefindia National Ambassador. I’ve been closely associated with UNICEF for the past two years and look forward to advocating for the rights of every child across India."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

According to India TV, Khurrana spoke at the conferment and expressed gratitude. He asserted, "It is truly an honor to further my advocacy for children’s rights with UNICEF India as a National Ambassador. I am passionate about the issues facing children and adolescents in India."

"As UNICEF’s Celebrity Advocate, I have interacted with children and spoken on internet safety, cyberbullying, mental health, and gender equality. In this new role with UNICEF, I will keep up a strong voice for children’s rights, especially for the most vulnerable supporting solutions for issues that impact them the most," he further noted.

Welcoming Ayushman Khurrana as the National Ambassador for children’s rights, UNICEF India Representative, Cynthia McCaffrey, said, “I am delighted to welcome Ayushmann Khurrana as UNICEF India’s National Ambassador. Ayushmann’s strong commitment over the last two years as UNICEF’s Celebrity Advocate has helped amplify and drive the work of protecting the rights of children."

She went on to state, "He is one of India’s biggest movie stars, and we are thrilled that he is using that powerful voice to stand with children and challenging harmful social norms and gender stereotypes. And it is a voice that resonates with UNICEF’s work and ethos in its sensitivity and passion. We look forward to working with him on the most critical child rights issues of our time – ending violence, mental well-being, and gender equality– and towards a better future for every child."

It is pertinent to note that Ayushmann Kurrana was appointed UNICEF India's Celebrity Advocate in September 2020. After 2 years of his work and dedication, UNICEF appointed him has the National Brand Ambassador of UNICEF India.