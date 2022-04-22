New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana never fails to impress the audience as well as the critics with his versatility as an actor and his movie choices. The actor, known for choosing great scripts, has yet again chosen something very different. From Andhadhun to Badhaai Ho, Ayushmann has always proved that he can play any kind of character. The actor has announced the release date of his upcoming movie An Action Hero. The poster of the film looks very intriguing.

Sharing the poster and announcing the release date, Ayushmann wrote, "Stay in the blur till 2nd of December 2022."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

The teaser of An Action Hero was released last year, and it looked very interesting and had created a lot of curiosity among the audience about what the film has to offer. The teaser introduces Ayushmann in and as an action hero, but the twist comes when he says that he doesn't know how to fight. In the caption, Ayushmann wrote," Dikkat Bas Ek Hi Hai, Mujhe Ladne Ki Acting Aati Hai, Ladna Nahin… Super excited for a genre-breaking collab ONCE AGAIN with @Aanandlrai and #BhushanKumar! This one’s special! #ActionHero".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Meanwhile, Ayushmann also announced his other film Anek, which will hit the screens on May 27, 2022. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "All set on a mission to unite the nation. Jeetega Kaun? Hindustan! Anek in cinemas on 27th May 2022." The film will be helmed by Anubhav Sinha and the movie is a political thriller. The movie aims to bring out a huge question about what it truly takes to be an Indian. It is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

On the other hand, Ayushmann was last seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in 2021 and Gulabo Sitabo in 2020.

An Action Hero will be directed by Anirudh Iyer, and it is backed by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series and filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav