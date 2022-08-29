Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday Groove To 'Kaala Chasmaa' As They Celebrate India's Asia Cup Win Against Pakistan

The entire nation was beaming with pride on Sunday when team India defeated Pakistan in their first match in Aisa Cup 2022. From people on street to Bollywood actors, people from all spectrums were celebrating the victory. One such video surfaced online, where Bollywood actor Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana were seen celebrating Team India's win in a unique style.

Taking to Instagram, Ayushman and Ananya shared a video where they were seen dancing on Kaala Chasmaa. Ayushmann and Ananya will be soon sharing the screen space for their upcoming first-ever project together Dream Girl 2. The duo has started the shoot for the film in Mathura. Soon after Team India's win, both the actors took to their Instagram handles and shared a fun reel expressing their excitement and happiness.

The duo was followed by a bunch of people and all of them were seen recreating the viral dance on 'Kaala Chasma'. The trend has taken the internet by storm and several videos of the same dance with the same song have been doing rounds on the internet.

While sharing the video, they wrote, “Jeet gaya India!!!!"

Take a look at the reel here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

As soon as the actors posted the reel, it garnered massive appreciation from fans and friends from the industry. Aparshakti Khurana also commented, “Hahaha bestttt!!!!!"

Meanwhile, talking about 'Dream Girl 2', the movie is reportedly to feature Paresh Rawal and Seema Pahwa. As per a report in Pinkvilla, both Paresh Rawal and Seema Pahwa will be seen in pivotal roles in the movie. The movie is helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Apart from Dream Girl, Ayushmann will also be seen in Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G with Rakul Preet Singh. Ananya Panday, on the other hand, will be next seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.