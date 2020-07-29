New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk:

Dreamgirl actor Ayushamnn Khurrana and Kai Po Che director Abhishek Kapoor have united for their next film. Ayushmann Khurrana will play a Cross-functional athlete in the upcoming film for which he has to go under transformation. Abhishek Kapoor promised the audience that he will bring Ayushmann in a never-seen-before avatar. The film will go on floors from October and the title of the film is yet to be decided.

After announcing the film with Ayushmann Khurrana, Abhishek Kapoor said, "Ayushmann and I are both known for a certain kind of cinema and this film is definitely a special one for both of us. We want audiences to come back to the theatres and watch movies as a community, and for that, we will spare no effort. We strive to bring our best game for this one,"

Abhishek said, Ayushmann will be playing the character of a cross-functional athlete in the film for which he has to undergo tough transformation that he hasn’t done before.

Ayushamnn Khurrana also seems excited for the unique role, he said, he is glad on collaborating with Abhishek Kapoor. Abhishek has a distinct voice in cinema and this project is very special to them, said Ayushmann. He revealed that the film is an emotional ride with a beautiful love story and called it a family entertainer. The actor promised that the progressive, beautiful love story of the film will touch the audience’s heart.

"It will present me in an all-new avatar. I have never looked like this on-screen and I'm looking forward to seeing the reaction of audiences. The process is going to be intense and excruciating for me but I feel all the pain will be worth it," quoted by Ayushmann Khurrana as saying News18.

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in OTT released Gulabo Sitabo alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The film went well on the digital platform and the audience loved the ‘Jugalbandi’ of Amitabh and Ayushmann in a comedy film.

Posted By: Srishti Goel