As Ayesha Takia is going to turn 35, take a look at her journey from featuring in Falguni Pathak's songs to Bollywood films.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Since the time she debut, Ayesha Takia has been the 'it' girl of Bollywood, who had swept everyone off their feet with her cute looks and 'The girl next door' roles in the movies. We are sure you remember her childhood ad when she melted everyone's heart every time she said, 'I am a complan girl.' And, then cut to her hot and s*xy image which she created in the later years of her acting career in Bollywood. The Wanted actress is going to turn a year older on April 10, and ahead of her birthday, check out her journey and transformation.

When Ayesha was featured in Complan Ad

It was in the year 1990 when Ayesha Takia and Shahid Kapoor were starred in the popular Complan Ad. With this advertisement, the actors became the famous Complan kids and they played the role of siblings in the commercial.

Watch the ad:

When Ayesha was featured in Falguni Pathak's music video

More than 20 years ago, Ayesha was starred in Falguni Pathak's album song Chunar Udd Udd Jaye. In the video, Ayesha made sure to steal everyone's heart with her cute face and innocent expressions.

Watch the video:

When Ayesha made it Big in Bollywood

Ayesha marked her debut in Bollywood with the much-talked film Taarzan: The Wonder Car. The film was released in 2004. After her stardom, Ayesha was starred in big budget films like Salaam-e-Ishq, Socha Na Tha, Wanted, among others, which made her a prominent name in Bollywood.

When Ayesha was praised for her hot avatar

Even though, Ayesha left the showbiz, she was praised for her hot avatar. She never fails to keep her fans updated about her daily life on Instagram as she shares videos and pictures of herself on social media.

When Ayesha made headlines for her alleged lip surgery

Ayesha also made headlines for her alleged lip surgery and was trolled for it. However, she denied all the reports of her lip surgery and said that she is strong enough to deal with the trolls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🧿Ayesha Takia Azmi (@ayeshatakia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🧿Ayesha Takia Azmi (@ayeshatakia)

Ayesha had a very short span in the Bollywood industry and she tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Abu Farhan Azmi when she was 23. Later, she took a break from the film career and started enjoying her life as a homemaker. As she is going to turn 35, we are wishing her a very happy birthday.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma