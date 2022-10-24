Ayesha Singh To Rupali Ganguly: Monthly Income Of These Highest Earning TV Actors Will Leave You Shocked

Indian television has seen a huge evolution in the past few years. Television celebs are not just restricted to the small screens, but rather enjoy a massive fan following on social media handles.

With several super hit shows like ‘Anupamaa’ and ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ ranking higher than Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss 16’ and Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 14’, take a look at the staggering monthly fees of the lead actors of TV shows that will make your jaws drop:

Rupali Ganguly

Undoubtedly the most popular face on television currently, ‘Anupamaa’ fame Rupali Ganguly has established herself as the best character on Hindi TV right now. According to reports, the ‘Sarabhai’ star earns roughly around Rs 1.5 to 3 lakh per episode, which makes her monthly income nearly Rs 75 lakh to 1 crore.

Ayesha Singh

‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein’ fame Ayesha Singh enjoys a huge popularity on social media. With a per episode income of Rs 70,000 to 80,000, ‘Sai’ monthly income adds up to around Rs 15 lakh.

Tejasswi Prakash

‘Bigg Boss 15’ winner Tejasswi Prakash became an overnight sensation post her stint on the show. With a per episode income of Rs 2 lakh, the ‘Naagin’ star earns roughly around Rs 40 lakh. Tejasswi is currently busy with the supernatural thriller show, ‘Naagin 6’.

Rubina Dilaik

‘Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’ star and ‘Bigg Boss 14’ winner Rubina Dilaik is a big name on television. The diva, who is currently seen on the dance reality show, ‘Jhalak Dikhla Ja 10’, reportedly charged Rs 5 lakh per week for her stint on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, making her monthly income around Rs 20 to 25 lakh.

Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya Sharma, who stars alongside Ayesha Singh in ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein’, reportedly charges the same amount as her. Aishwarya is paid around Rs 70,000 per episode, making her monthly income somewhere between Rs 12-15 lakh.