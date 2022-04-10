New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As Ranbir and Alia's upcoming wedding has created a buzz on the internet, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji unveiled a poster from their film Brahmastra. The filmmaker shared the poster on his social media account. The poster depicts both Alia and Ranbir can be seen standing close to each other.

Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker shared the poster of the much-anticipated film. In the picture, Alia and Ranbir can be seen sharing an intimate moment and looking deeply in love with each other. Ayan also mentioned in the caption that there is some extra love in the air these days. These lines indirectly hinted at Alia and Ranbir's wedding.

Sharing the poster, Ayan wrote, "‘Love is the Light!’ Part One: Shiva is what this first chapter of Brahmstra is now called. But for the longest time, it used to be Part One: Love. Because at its core, Brahmstra is about the Energy of Love. A Love - that spread like Fire, beyond the Movie, and into Life. So here it is, our Love Poster! The Time feels Right for it There is some extra love in the air these days! :) (And with it, a little piece of the magic of Kesariya, Pritam (Dada), Amitabh Bhattacharya, Arijit) Shiva & Isha. Ranbir & Alia. Love - The Greatest Astra! (sic)."

Back on March 29, Ayan Mukherji shared a set of pictures of Ranbir and Alia as they wrapped up Brahmastra's shoot after a period of 5 years.

Sharing the post, Ayan captioned his post, "And finally It’s a Wrap! 5 years since we took our first shot on Brahmstra, and we’ve finally filmed our last one! Absolutely incredible, challenging, once-in-a-lifetime journey!!! Some hand of destiny that we finished the shoot of ‘Part One: Shiva’ in Varanasi - a city infused with the spirit of Shiv Bhagwan, and that too at the most sacred Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, allowing us to finish in an atmosphere of purity, joy, and blessings Exciting days ahead, last lap ahead! 09.09.2022 - Here we come! (sic)."

Talking about the film, then Brahmastra's is one of the much-anticipated films of the year. The film will hit the big screens on September 9, 2022. The film also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan and will hit the big screens on September 9 this year.

