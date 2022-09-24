Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra BO Collection Sees Massive Jump Of 240% On National Cinema Day

National Cinema Day was celebrated on September 23, 2022, and the day turned out to be a treat for all the fans as the prices of movie tickets were straight slashed to Rs 75. The reduced ticket prices came as a blessing for the much-talked-about film 'Brahmastra'. The movie earned Rs 11 crore net in all languages on Friday. This was a huge jump for the film as on Thursday, the film just earned over Rs 3 crore.

With ticket prices of just Rs 75, the cinema halls witnessed a massive footfall. A total of 15 lakh tickets for the film Brahmastra were sold on Friday, which garnered Rs 10.80 crore in all languages across the country. With this, the film witnessed a whooping jump of 240 per cent, which is the highest ever in recent times.

Several theater halls across the country were running house full show. Even the late night and early morning shows of the film were housefull. Meanwhile, it is expected that the collection and sales of the film will go down due to regular prices.

With this jump, the movie has now crossed Rs 380 crore worldwide and with more collections, the movie is set to cross the milestone of Rs 400 crore. According to the reports, the budget of the film was Rs 410 crore.

Meanwhile, Ayan Mukerji's directorial turned out to be a massive hit among the audience. The movie features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. The movie also starred Shah Rukh Khan in extended cameos. At the end of the movie, part two, titled Dev, was announced.

Director of the film Ayan Mukerji recently revealed that both Alia, Ranbir Kapoor did not charge a single penny for the movie. The director also said that the majority of the money was spent on VFX and bringing quality content.