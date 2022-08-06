Ayan Mukerji Shares Glimpse Of Brahmastra's Beginning, Reveals Film's Journey Began In 2011 | Watch

Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is getting more exciting with its release date coming closer. Ayan Mukerji is the mastermind behind this grand and epic world of Brahmastra and earlier shared his vision of the film. Now, the filmmaker takes the audience back to the beginning of Brahmastra and has also shared some BTS videos, while talking about his experience.

Sharing the video, Ayan wrote, "Chingariyan ye jo mere seene mein hain dafan… Inko zara deke hava ban jaoon main agan… As we enter the last month, leading up to the release of our movie… here’s something that takes us back to the Beginnings of Brahmāstra!".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

In the video, Ayan talks about how he began working on Brahmastra, his journey and his experience. He said that the journey of Brahmastra began in 2011 when he was in Shimla, surrounded by the Himalayas. "I have felt very powerful energy, a strong spirituality in our Mountains. And I believe that the vision of Brahmastra was born from that energy," said Ayan.

He added, "From the start, the vision of Brahmastra was to create a cinematic spectacle, unlike anything that had been created in Indian Cinema before. We will see a new, amazing, never-seen-before world in this film that could be created with modern technology. But the soul of this movie is inspired by our culture, our ancient Indian stories and our spirituality. Brahmastra's story is so vast that it couldn't be contained in a single film. Therefore, I decided that this story will be told in three parts."

Ayan further revealed that he learned a new style of film-making, but any other Indian film did not have a huge budget before to make this kind of film. He added that Brahmastra can become a very pioneering and groundbreaking film for India if it will be made in the right manner. He also mentioned that he has given 10 years to Brahmastra, but it was needed to give the audience once in a lifetime experience.

Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. The movie will hit the theatres on September 9, 2022.