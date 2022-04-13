New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ahead of best friend Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding Ayan Mukerji wished the couple 'All Love and Light' by releasing a glimpse of Kesariya, a song from their upcoming Brahmastra. Along with the clip of the song, Ayan Mukerji also wrote a heartfelt note for a lead couple of his film.

Taking to Instagram, Ayan Mukerji wrote, "For Ranbir and For Alia! And... For this Sacred Journey they are going to embark on soon. Ranbir and Alia... my closest and dearest people in this world... my happy place, and my safe place... who have added everything to my life... and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie."

Ayan Mukerji signed off the post with these words: "We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to celebrate them... as a gift to them, and to Everyone! Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever #loveisthelight." In the comments section, Alia Bhatt dropped heart emojis.

Soon after, Ayan uploaded the post, Alia, who will marry Ranbir Kapoor soon, left two comments on it. In one, Alia posted a string of heart emojis and in other, she wrote, " Captionn."

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

The video shared by Ayan is loved by the fans and there is a message about 'love and light' to Ranbir and Alia in the song too. The text on the video reads: "Team Brahmastra wishes our lead couple all the love and light."

Meanwhile, Ayan Mukerji, who happens to be Ranbir Kapoor's best buddy in Bollywood was spotted arriving at Ranbir Kapoor's house Vastu on Tuesday, which is the venue for the big celeb wedding for the year.

Ayan Mukerji has worked with Ranbir Kapoor n films like Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and his next magnum opus with Ranbir and Alia is about to release this year on September 9.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had fallen in love with each other over on the sets of Brahmastra. They began dating in the year 2018 and made their relationship public at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in Mumbai.

Posted By: Ashita Singh