Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took the internet on storm after they dropped their first wedding pics on their respective Instagram handle. The couple hosted a three-day wedding spectacular in the picturesque city of Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The pre-wedding ceremonies kicked off on December 7 and concluded on December 9.

Ever since their first wedding post, the couple has kept their followers on their toes, keeping the momentum high, the beautiful couple is once again breaking the internet and this time with their haldi ceremony pics. Katrina and Vicky took to their respective Instagram handles and posted a series of pics wherein they were both looking madly-deeply in love with each other. Though they both have shared different images, the caption is the same, which is "Shukr. Sabr. Khushi."

Katrina, for her haldi ceremony, wore a stunning ivory lehenga designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The beautiful outfit featured gota patti embroidery in gold and the designer's Bengal Tiger logo was embroidered around the waist of the gorgeous outfit. The actress kept her look simple with exquisite pearl jhumkas and bangles. For makeup, she kept it simple with a dewy base and natural colour lipstick.

Vicky, on the other hand, adorned ivory kurta-pyjama and completed his look with a pink dupatta draped around his neck. In several pics, he is also showing off her bare chest covered in haldi.

Katrina and Vicky had a lavish destination wedding, which was attended by filmmaker Kabir Khan, Neha Dhupia, Sharvari Wagh, Radhika Madan and others.

As per a report in ANI, the couple will host a grand reception in Mumbai, for industry friends and colleagues. After concluding all the wedding festivities, they will resume their respective works.

Meanwhile, reports are doing rounds that the couple is currently enjoying their honeymoon in the Maldives.

