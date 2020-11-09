Last week, Gauahar announced her relationship status with Zaid, see photos.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Bigg Boss fame and actress Gauahar Khan recently announced her engagement with social media influencer, Zaid Darbar and the couple has already started celebrating Diwali. She also wished her fans a Happy Diwali with cute photos of her and her fiance.

However, what went unnoticed was choreographer and dancer Awez Darbar's heartiest and Bollywood style wish for the couple. Sharing a reel video on Instagram Awez wrote, “Congratulations #Gaza @zaid_darbar @gauaharkhan Dua karta hu ke Allah apko hamesha khush rakhe aur aap dono ko kisi ki nazar na lage.. INSHAALLAH AMEEN SUMMA AMEEN Outfit @pankysoni #Atrangz #Reels #Family.”

In the video, Awez Darbar, Najma Mirajkar, Gauahar Khan, and Zaid Darbar were seen recraeting the ‘Wah Wah Ram Ji’ song from the classic Hindi movie ‘Hum Aapke Hain Kaun’.

While Gauahar was looking amazing in the green salwar kameez with a floral design on it, Zaid was dressed in a kurta with a zig-zag aztec print on it. They were looking awwdorable in the pictures and were seen smiling and gazing at each other.

Gauahar shared the photos with the caption, "Mere tumhare sab ke liye happppppy Diwali !!!!! From US to alllllll of you ! @zaid_darbar. This is my fave Diwali Bollywood song , which ones yours ???? #gaza #HappyDiwali #BeSafe #Spreadlove."

Last week, Gauahar announced her relationship status with Zaid. She announced their engagement with an Instagram post, which was simply captioned with ring and heart emojis. Zaid shared the same photo on his own Instagram account.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma