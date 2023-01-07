Avengers Star Chris Evans Confirms Dating Alba Baptista In Adorable Instagram Post | See Here

Chris Evans, who was named People Magazine's 'Sexiest Man Alive' in 2022, has always been at the top of his charm game where he is also considered Hollywood's most famous eligible bachelor for years now.

Always been the highlight of his films and relationship status, Captain America's relationship foot might be changing for now as the star confirmed his relationship with Portuguese actress Alba Baptista a year now.

chris evans and alba baptista scaring each other all 2022 😹🫶 pic.twitter.com/l252GW59kj — karolina (@arigcevans) January 6, 2023

For the unversed, Alba Baptista started her career at the age of 16 and made her English-language debut in the Netflix drama 'Warrior Nun.' Alba was seen playing the lead role named Ava. She was also seen in 'Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris' in 2022 and has established herself quite well in the Portuguese entertainment world.

On January 6, 2023, Chris Evans shared an Instagram story where he posted an adorable video with his girlfriend Alba and thus confirmed their relationship. The shared video is a compilation of eight different videos showing the couple scaring each other most adorably.

Last year in November, there were reports of Chris Evans dating a 25-year-old actress for at least a year. On November 10, a picture was released on Page Six where Chris Evans was seen holding hands with a woman around Central Park in New York, wearing matching sunglasses and masks.

According to a report by Elle magazine, it is stated that the couple is intensely serious about each other and is truly committed to one another. Chris Evans has never been happier and all his friends and family adore Alba.

On the work front, Chris Evans was last seen alongside Ryan Gosling in 'The Gray Man.' The actor will next be seen in 'Red One' alongside superstar Dwayne Johnson. Slated to be released in December this year, the actor will also be seen with Scarlett Johansson in the film 'Artemis.'