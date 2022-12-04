Avatar 2: Will Kate Winslet's Ronal & Zoe Saldana's Neytiri Sqaure Off In James Cameron-directorial? Deets Inside

Amid the ongoing buzz around James Cameron-directorial Avatar: The Way Of Water, actress Kate Winslet teased conflict between her character Ronal and Zoe Saldana's Neytiri. Winslet termed both as "powerful, wilf creatures who crave their own paths."

During a conversation with Empire, Kate Winslet asserted, "Ronal is strong. A warrior. Even in the face of grave danger, and with an unborn baby on board, still, she joins her people and fights for what she holds most dear."

Calling her character a "true mother," Kate went on to state, "Ronal is a formidable female character same as Neytiri who also holds her family's needs close to her heart and will stop at nothing to protect her children and her people."

There might be a possibilty that fans see a face off between Ronal and Neytiri in Avatar 2, as evident from Winslet's statement. She said, "These two females are so aligned in their deep desire to keep their individual families safe. They are both powerful, willful creatures who respect their husbands but will not be led by them. They carve their own paths, and they expect to be listened to. They also need to possess equal strength to their male counterparts, which both these females do. In staggering ways."

Later, Kate Winslet also showered praise on her co-star Zoe Saldana and called the experience "wonderful." "Her commitment to the world of Pandora and being Na'vi is so embedded within her now that it is truly inspiring to be around. It's as if it's in her blood now," said Kate.

Recently, the makers released the much-awaited trailer of Avatar 2 which is all about the new generation as it puts Sully Jake and Neytiri's son in the spotlight, thereby turning him into the lead character of the upcoming adventure.

Watch the brand-new trailer and experience #AvatarTheWayOfWater in 3D. Get tickets now: https://t.co/9NiFEIpZTE pic.twitter.com/UitjdL3kXr — Avatar (@officialavatar) November 22, 2022

Avatar: The Way of Water is an upcoming American epic science fiction film directed by James Cameron and produced by 20th Century Studios. It is the second film in Cameron's Avatar franchise following Avatar (2009). The film is set to have its release on December 18, 2022.