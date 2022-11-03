‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Trailer: James Cameron Returns To Pandora With Breathtaking Underwater Visuals And Stunning CGI | Watch

The highly anticipated trailer of James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ was released by the makers on Wednesday night. The film will be set ten years after the events of ‘Avatar’ first part.

Taking to their social media accounts, the official handle for Avatar wrote, “On December 16, return to Pandora. Watch the brand-new trailer and experience #AvatarTheWayOfWater in 3D.” Watch trailer here:

On December 16, return to Pandora.



Watch the brand-new trailer and experience #AvatarTheWayOfWater in 3D. pic.twitter.com/UtxAbycCIc — Avatar (@officialavatar) November 2, 2022

The 2 minutes 28 seconds long trailer captures the breathtaking landscapes of the fantasy world of Pandora; the Earth-like habitable extrasolar moon of the gas giant Polyphemus from the Alpha Centauri system.

‘Avatar 2’ trailer shows a pregnant Neytiri inhabiting with husband Na’vi Jake Sully and others peacefully. But things get upside down as the Sully family encounters the threat of a human invasion.

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald in recurring roles. The new star cast includes actors Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, Edie Falco and Jemaine Clement.

Released in 2009. ‘Avatar’ went on to become the highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office. The film minted over USD 2.84 billion during its theatrical run. Three more sequels in the ‘Avatar’ franchise are already underway,

Notably, James Cameron will be returning to the director’s chair with ‘Avatar 2’, in addition to writing, producing, and editing the film. ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ has been written by Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Josh Friedman and Shane Salerno and bankrolled by Jon Landau and Peter M. Tobyansen.

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is set to release in cinemas on December 16, 2022 in India. The film will be released in 5 languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.