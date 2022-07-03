Avatar: The Way of Water | Sigourney Weaver's First Look From James Cameron's Sci-Fi Unveiled

Hollywood star Kate Winslet's first look from the most awaited film 'Avatar: The Way of Water' created a storm on the internet. After Kate, the first look of Sigourney Weaver from the second instalment of Avatar also gets revealed. Directed by James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water is the second film in the Avatar franchise and will release in December 2022.

The first look of Sigourney Weaver in Avatar 2 was featured on the cover of Empire Magazine. The photo was shared by the office Twitter account of Avatar film. "Sigourney Weaver as Kiri graces. the subscriber-exclusive cover of @empiremagazine. Experience #AvatarTheWayOfWater only in theaters December 16th."

Sigourney Weaver as Kiri graces (😉) the subscriber-exclusive cover of @empiremagazine. Experience #AvatarTheWayOfWater only in theaters December 16th. pic.twitter.com/tuNG7kKwt4 — Avatar (@officialavatar) July 1, 2022

Sigourney Weaver will play the role of Kiri and can be seen as a blue alien teenager. Interestingly, Sigourney also played the role of Dr Grace Augustine in the first Avatar film. In Avatar 2, she will essay the role of Jake and Neytiri's adopted daughter.

Speaking to the Empire Magazine about her role, Sigourney Weaver said, "I think we all pretty much remember what we were feeling as adolescents. I certainly do. I was 5' 10" or 5' 11" when I was 11. I felt strongly that Kiri would feel awkward a lot of the time. She's searching for who she is. I was thrilled to be given that challenge by Jim."

According to 20th Century Studios, the synopsis of Avatar 2 is, "Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure."

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, and Matt Gerald will reprise their role from the previous instalment in Avatar 2. Meanwhile, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, and Vin Diesel have joined the star cast for Avatar 2. The movie will hit the theatres on December 16, 2022.