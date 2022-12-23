Avatar The Way Of Water Mints Over $600 Million Globally; Here's How Much India Contributed

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water has been a big success at the international box office. It achieved a staggering $441.6M in its first weekend and has since passed the $500M mark, currently tallying up to a total of $609.7M, at the international box office.

Going by the figures, Avatar: The Way of Water presently holds the greatest second Wednesday total of the year with a total of $14.3 million, which is just beneath the $14.8 million score of Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick. Now that the holiday period has begun, the international numbers are anticipated to increase by the next weekend.

It remains to be seen if James Cameron's movie can surpass the achievement of Top Gun: Maverick, which totalled $719 million in the US Foreign grosses for the Avatar sequel have been bolstered significantly by China, with $70.5 million, even with the current spike in Covid cases.

France was responsible for $37 million, Korea provided $32.1 million, and India contributed $26.5 million, as reported by Deadline.

Avatar: The Way of Water is a follow-up to the 2009 blockbuster Avatar, which left people stunned with its revolutionary 3D visuals. Actors Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana reunite as Jake Sully and Neytiri, a decade later, as parents to five kids.

Their peaceful lives are disrupted when the Sky People, the Na'vi term for humans, return to apprehend Jake. Stephen Lang and Sigourney Weaver are returning from the previous installment, and Kate Winslet is a recent addition to the cast.

The 2009 movie holds its position as the most successful film of all time, with a total of $2.9 billion in worldwide ticket sales. Though the follow-up may not have the same impact as the first, its performance is anticipated to be impressive in the coming weeks.

To make sure the story could be told over four more movies, the launch of the sequel was postponed several times by James Cameron and the writers. Already, they've shot part of a third Avatar movie, as well as a part of the fourth.