'Avatar 2': Kate Winslet Opens Up About Her Reunion With James Cameron After '25 Years Of Titanic'

The American epic science fiction film, Avatar: The Way of Water, hit the theatres on December 16, 2022. The film stars an ensemble cast, including Kate Winslet, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña and more. While Sam and Zoe reprise their role from the first part, the Titanic star is the new entry who plays Ronal, the wife of Tonowari, the Metkayina chief in Avatar 2.

In an exclusive interview with pinkvilla, Kate Winslet was asked about her reunion with James Cameron after 25 years of Titanic. It is pertinent to note that the actress starred opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in 1997 blockbuster film Titanic.

Talking about the huge gap, Winslet said, "I think there are probably lots of differences in both of us. I mean, we are... even though it's 25 years since it [Titanic] was released, it's actually 27 years since we were filming it. And that's a very long time. That's over half of my lifetime. So, huge things have changed. I've become a parent. Jim's become a parent again, since then."

"And we're both, hopefully, wiser, more creative, more daring, more experimental as artists and creators and collaborators. So yeah, that's probably the main difference, quite honestly is that, hopefully just, as storytellers, we've become a little more evolved and interesting, hopefully. Yeah so, lots of creative differences, I would say, " she talked about herself and Cameron.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first part, Avatar: The Way of Water is all about the new generation as it puts Sully Jake and Neytiri's son in the spotlight, thereby turning him into the lead character of the adventure.