New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Avatar fans rejoice! After a wait of 13 years, James Cameron is back with the sequel of Avatar and revealed the official title of the film. The sci-fi adventure movie, which comes from 20th Century Studio, is titled “Avatar: The Way of Water” and will release theatrically worldwide on December 16.

The upcoming instalment's first footage also debuted during Disney's CinemaCon showcase in Las Vegas on Wednesday. The first trailer of the same will be shown drop alongside 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' in theatres when the Marvel movie debuts on May 6.

Just announced at CinemaCon, Avatar: The Way of Water only in theaters December 16, 2022 pic.twitter.com/1K4giX7nNj — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) April 27, 2022

ICYMI — Check out these stunning concept art images from Avatar 2! pic.twitter.com/QVVK8cVU21 — Avatar (@officialavatar) September 14, 2021



Footage from the upcoming science-fiction film was also screened at the event, and reportedly, viewers were provided with 3D glasses to take the experience a notch higher.

According to Deadline, the first footage showed different regions of Pandora, an Earth-like habitable extrasolar moon of the gas giant Polyphemus from the Alpha Centauri system, which was also the setting of the original film. The footage also had shots of the Na'vi interacting with aquatic mammals like whales.

Avatar: The Way of Water Synopsis:

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, 'Avatar: The Way of Water' begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Directed again by Cameron, the second 'Avatar' is set over a decade after the first movie. The cast includes Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi and Kate Winslet.

The first 'Avatar' film, which came out in 2009, remains one of the top-grossing movies of all time with USD 2.89 Billion.

Disney will be re-releasing 'Avatar' in theatres on September 23 ahead of the sequel 'Avatar: The Way of Water', which will release on December 16. Also,' Avatar 3' will be releasing on December 20, 2024, 'Avatar 4' on December 18, 2026, and 'Avatar 5' on December 22, 2028

(With Agency Inputs)

