Avatar: The Way Of Water Director James Cameron Says He Is Confident About The Film's Success

Avatar: The Way Of Water is set to be the biggest sequel released in 2022. Confident about his sweat and labor on the film, filmmaker and director of Avatar 2, James Cameron already knows that his sequel will be a massive hit.

Despite James Cameron's unparalleled box office success in the past years, the director is highly confident and ready for the release of Avatar 2. In an interview, the director was asked whether he is tense if the film will be a flop, to which Cameron typically replied, " I don't worry about it. I don't think anything one does artistically in life should be determined by the trolls and the naysayers. You just go where you think it makes sense."

James Cameron further added, "And you make it, in a sense, for yourself." The filmmaker has high-budget blockbuster films in his account including 'Terminator' series and 'True Lies.' However, the director calls his taste to be highly general, yet blue-collar. The filmmaker also stated confidently, "If I like my movie, I know other people are gonna like my movie. It's very simplistic, really, ultimately."

James Cameron also disclosed that the idea of a deep sea explorer was his taste as he has a great affection for the ocean. The filmmaker said that the making of the film was "no-brainer". The filmmaker says, "I love the ocean, I have spent a lot of time doing ocean exploration, and other films about the ocean."

The director has also directed various ocean-themed blockbusters in the past from "Titanic" to "Ghosts of the Abyss." which indeed created history. Avatar: The Way of Water will witness the return of the audience to Pandora, where human-turned-Jake Sully will get married to Neytiri. Filled with battles and personal turns, the whole film is set in the suburbs with ocean views.