Avatar 2 Box Office Prediction: James Cameron's Film To Collect THIS Whooping Amount On Opening Weekend

Avatar 2 stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, and Matt Gerald in the lead role.

By JE Entertainment Desk
Wed, 14 Dec 2022 05:00 PM IST
Avatar 2 will release on December 16 worldwide (Image Courtesy: Avatar/Twitter)

AVATAR: The Way Of Water has become one of the most awaited films of the year as it is returning after 13 years. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on December 16. The first instalment of Avatar still holds the record for the highest-grossing film of all time. Avatar 2 has been made on a high budget and it can be hard for the film to overcome its budget. However, as per the reports, Avatar 2 will earn over $525 million on the opening weekend.

According to a report by Deadline, James Cameron's directorial is expected to collect $525 million on the opening weekend. In the US and Canada, the movie can earn over $175 million and the remaining $350 million is likely to come in from the overseas market. Whereas, $100 million is expected to come from China.

Earlier, while speaking to GQ Magazine, James Cameron said Avatar 2 is very expensive and it has to become the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history to recover its cost.

He said that the movie has to earn in excess of $2 billion just to break even in terms of investment. He even called his film the worst business case as it has been in making for over a decade.

According to 20th Century Studios, the synopsis of Avatar 2 is, "Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure."

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, and Matt Gerald will reprise their role from the previous instalment in Avatar 2. Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, and Vin Diesel have joined the star cast for Avatar 2.

In India, Avatar: The Way of Water will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

