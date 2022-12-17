Avatar 2 Box Office: James Cameron's Film Opens To Excellent Numbers In India, Collects This Whooping Amount

AVATAR: The Way Of Water has finally been released in theatres and the audience had to wait for 13 years for the movie. The movie's budget is reportedly more than $2 billion and had to earn much more to recover its budget. The movie matched the expectations of the audience as it had an excellent opening.

According to Box Office India, Avatar: The Way Of Water has taken an excellent opening of 45-50% with collections in South India leading the way. The advance bookings were huge as well and have become the second highest in history for Hollywood in India after Avengers Endgame.

The movie has approximately earned Rs 40 crore to 45 crores on Day 1.

Meanwhile, according to a report by Deadline, James Cameron's directorial is expected to collect $525 million on the opening weekend. In the US and Canada, the movie can earn over $175 million and the remaining $350 million is likely to come in from the overseas market. Whereas, $100 million is expected to come from China.

While speaking to GQ Magazine, James Cameron said Avatar 2 is very expensive and it has to become the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history to recover its cost.

He said that the movie has to earn in excess of $2 billion just to break even in terms of investment. He even called his film the worst business case as it has been in making for over a decade.

"Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure," reads the official synopsis.

In Avatar 2, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, and Matt Gerald will reprise their role from the previous instalment. Meanwhile, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, and Vin Diesel have joined the star cast for Avatar 2.