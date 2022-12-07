Avatar The Way Of Water Advance Booking: James Cameron's Film Sells Over 2 Lakh Tickets In India

Avatar: The Way of Water has successfully managed to sell more than 2 lakhs tickets in advance in India. Grabbing tremendous buzz across the globe, the actual booking numbers suggest a thunderous start for the film. The pre-sales for the film started fifteen days ago last month, before the film's release, where today, the film earned around 2.15 lakhs tickets worth Rs. 8.50 crores.

The total sales for the opening day stood to be around Rs. 3.50 crores, while the rest are for Saturday and Sunday. However, the film has not yet started to create a buzz on social media as was usually seen in the case of Marvel biggies including Avengers: Endgame, Spider-man: No Way Home, or Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

The James Cameron directorial is performing on the ground level, however, the ticket sale for the film has taken a strong pace and has already hit the milestone. The premium formats of the film made up a large chunk with IMAX accounting for a third of total sales while 4DX made another 15 percent.

Locating the South Indian cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, the other top locations for the collection followed by Mumbai and Delhi in the North. The national chains have contributed around 75 percent of the total sales, whereas PVR has stood up to selling around 85,000 tickets. The full-fledged advance is expected to open this weekend.

The expectations for Avatar: The Way of Water are huge in trade with an opening day number at the record. However, the madness for the 'Multiverse' series has a big fan-heavy demand, which tends to make the sales be frontloaded, but in the case of Avatar 2, the opening should be bigger than Doctor Strange at least.

Doctor Strange 2 and Spider-man: No Way Home is the top pre-sellers from Hollywood in India with Post-Covid release with Rs. 40 crores plus final pre-sales on the go. However, the record was broken by Avengers: Endgame having a record of Rs. 80 crores.

Helmed by James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water features Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang, and Sigourney Weaver in pivotal roles. To be released on December 16, the film is distributed and backed by 20th Century Studios.