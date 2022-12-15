Avatar Recap: Everything You Should Remember Before Watching ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ This Weekend

Avatar: The Way Of Water will be releasing in theaters globally on December 16, 2022. (Image Credits: Twitter/avatar2news)

James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ is gearing for its mega release worldwide on December 16, 2022. Estimated to be set on a whopping budget of $400 million, the film is one of the costliest ever to be made in the world.

If you’re planning on watching ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ this weekend, here’s everything you should remember from the first installment, ‘Avatar’:

The World Of Pandora

Pandora is an alien moon in the Alpha Centauri system, which has been inhabited by the Na’vi.

Who are the Na’vi’s?

Na'vi are the 10-foot tall, blue aliens who have cat-like ears and tails.

Important Characters

Jake Sully: Served as a Marine who lost the use of his legs in combat on Earth, Jake Sully gets recruited by the Resources Development Administration (or RDA) to take his twin brother Tommy’s place on Pandora after his unexpected death.

Neytiri: She is the daughter of the heads of the Omaticaya tribe of Na’vi, who eventually falls in love with Jake Sully.

Eywa: The spirit of all life on Pandora. Also known as the Great Mother, Eywa is the guiding force of life and deity of Pandora and the Na'vi.

Grace: A major supporting character, Grace dies in ‘Avatar’ after trying to escape the RDA.

Why Did Humans Come To Pandora

After running short of their own natural resources in the year 2154, humans wants to mine unobtanium, a mineral found on Pandora. The conflict arises due to a concentration of unobtanium mineral found under what Na'vi’s Hometree, a tree that has a special spiritual significance.

What is ‘avatar’?

Scientists on Earth combined the human and Na'vi DNA to create Na'vi clones, called the ‘avatars’.

Who Is The Villain?

RDA's Colonel Miles Quaritch uses Jake Sully to infiltrate and gather information on Na’vi and their homes. Quaritch tries to bomb the Hometree, but Jake and the Na’vi are able to defeat him. Quaritch makes an attempt to destroy Jake's human body, but gets killed by Neytiri.

Where Does Avatar The Way Of Water Pick Up From?

The trailer of Avatar: Way of Water saw Jake and Neytiri with their children. The duo seemingly left the jungle and resides with another Na'vi clan that lives near water. But to their disbelief, humans are back with more trouble.