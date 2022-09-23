Avatar Re-Release Gives A Glimpse Of Avatar 2 In Post-Credit Scene; Makes Audience Excited

JAMES Cameron's Academy Award-winning film 'Avatar' will hit the theatres again after 13 years. On September 23, Avatar has released on the big screen again which has made the fans more excited about its upcoming sequel 'Avatar: The Way of Water'. Moreover, there will be a post credit scene at the end of Avatar which will include a glimpse of Avatar: The Way of Water.



Fans were excited to see a post credit scene from Avatar 2, which has made them more curious about the sequel. Take a look at the audience's reaction.

Yeah this is still a masterpiece. A masterclass on emotional blockbusters. There's a post credit scene from Avatar 2 and it INSANE. We're not ready for what James Cameron will bring us this December. https://t.co/SniIC8ugaE — Lip07 (@Lip073) September 23, 2022

Saw Avatar re-mastered today and didn’t expect a post credit scene. #AVATARTheWayOfWater has some serious cgi i’ve never seen before. It almost felt like witchcraft. — тσσ∂ℓєѕ (@_jirassicpark) September 22, 2022

According to 20th Century Studios, the synopsis of Avatar 2 is, "Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure."

In Avatar 2, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, and Matt Gerald will reprise their role from the previous instalment. Whereas, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, and Vin Diesel have joined the star cast for Avatar 2.

Sigourney Weaver, who played the role of Dr Grace Augustine in the first Avatar film, will be the part of Avatar 2. In Avatar 2, she will essay the role of Jake and Neytiri's adopted daughter. Speaking to the Empire Magazine about her role, Sigourney Weaver said, "I think we all pretty much remember what we were feeling as adolescents. I certainly do. I was 5' 10" or 5' 11" when I was 11. I felt strongly that Kiri would feel awkward a lot of the time. She's searching for who she is. I was thrilled to be given that challenge by Jim."

Avatar: The Way of Water will release on December 16 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Meanwhile, talking about Avatar re-release, the movie will release in theatres on September 23 and will be shown in all formats, including IMAX, 4K / HDR, and -- of course -- 3D.