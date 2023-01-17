Avatar 3 To Introduce Fire Element, Two New Cultures: James Cameron Drops Major Plot Details

Avatar 3: Filmmaker James Cameron will be directing the next sequel in the sci-fi franchise as well. (Image Credits: Twitter)

James Cameron is one happy man. The filmmaker, whose latest film ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ has surpassed the $1.9 billion mark at the worldwide box-office, recently revealed major plot details about what’s in store for viewers waiting for the upcoming sequels in the Avatar franchise.

The filmmaker recently attended the Critics Choice Awards 2023 and dropped insights about what fans could expect from ‘Avatar 3’. To the fans’ surprise, James Cameron revealed that the element of fire and two new cultures would be introduced in the upcoming sci-fi film installment.

Speaking to American media outlet Deadline, James Cameron said, “Fire has a symbolic purpose in the film and there’s a culture that is specifically around that concept. That’s probably saying too much as we speak.”

The filmmaker added, “You’re going to meet two completely new cultures in the next film. We met the Omaticaya, we met the Metkayina, and you’re going to meet two new cultures in the next film, and it kind of rove a little more freely around the world of Pandora to different places.”

Helmed by James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water marks the second installment in the Avatar series. The film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald in pivotal roles.

The film has so far crossed the $1.9 billion mark at the worldwide box-office and has turned out to be the highest grossing film of 2022, surpassing the lifetime collections of Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

Avatar 2 has also become the seventh highest grossing film of all time in the history of world cinema. The film is also on its way to become the highest grossing Hollywood film ever in India, surpassing the ‘Avengers: End Game’.

Avatar The Way of Water released in India in 6 languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.