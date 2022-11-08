Avatar 3: James Cameron Preparing To End The Film Franchise If ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Underperforms

Avatar 2: The Way Of Water is slated to release exclusively in cinemas on December 16, 2022. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The highly-anticipated sequel to the 2009-film ‘Avatar’ is finally ready to be released in the theaters. With fans eagerly waiting for ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’, director James Cameron has spilled the beans about possibly ending the franchise with a trilogy if ‘Avatar 2’ fails to perform at the box-office.

While it was announced that there are three more films planned in the franchise to bring the total to five ‘Avatar’ movies, James Cameron recently said that the future of the franchise depends ‘Avatar 2’'s theatrical performance.

“The market could be telling us we're done in three months, or we might be semi-done, meaning: 'Okay, let's complete the story within movie three, and not go on endlessly, if it's just not profitable…” told the ‘Avatar 2’ filmmaker in an interview to Total Film.

The ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ director added, “We're in a different world now than we were when I wrote this stuff, even. It's the one-two punch — the pandemic and streaming. Or, conversely, maybe we'll remind people what going to the theater is all about. This film definitely does that. The question is: how many people give a s--t now?”

According to reports, ‘Avatar 3’, currently titled ‘Avatar: The Seed Bearer’, completed filming back in 2018. Producer Jon Landau revealed details about ‘Avatar 4’ during the Busan International Film Festival and said that the first act of ‘Avatar 4’ has already been filmed.

Jon Landau said that they have designed the entire ‘Avatar 4’, but ‘haven’t filmed all of it, just the first act’.

Released in 2009, ‘Avatar’ is currently the highest-grossing film of all time, having collected over 2.9 Billion dollars at the box-office. ‘Avatar 2’ titled ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ is slated to have its theatrical release on December 16 worldwide. The movie will be released in 6 languages in India including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.