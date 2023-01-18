Avatar 2, Varisu, Thunivu To Be Available In Theaters For Rs 99 On THIS Date

Good days are coming for moviegoers as on January 20, India is celebrating 'Cinema Lovers Day' with a special treat for all the movie buffs where one can watch top releases for just Rs. 99. As per the PVR Cinemas, fans can watch new blockbuster hits including 'Avatar: The Way of Waters', 'Varisu', and 'Thunivu' at such reasonable prices.

Talking about the blockbuster international release, James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water' received an overwhelming response at the box office, as the film collected Rs. 471 Crore so far in India, surpassing the favorite and popular 'Avengers: Endgame.'

The reduction in ticket prices will make the films available to a wider audience and will encourage movie buffs to experience their favorite stars on the big screen. Earlier the same trend was seen on 'World Cinema Day' when the ticket prices were reduced to Rs 75, and people from different states and cities of India were able to enjoy it with their friends and families.

Another blockbuster family film starring Vijay Thapalathy and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Varisu' is supposed to throng the theaters and will be available for the fans. The commercial drama is already a success and has already entered the Rs. 100 Crore club.

On Tuesday, 'Varisu' collected Rs. 17 Crore, whereas the film's total collection stands at Rs. 120 Crore. A complete family entertainer, the film comprises heavy action scenes with compelling characters and a jam-packed comedy with romance.

On the other hand, Ajith Kumar's 'Thunivu' was also released on the same day having a box office clash with 'Varisu.' 'Thunivu's total net collection at the box office stands at Rs. 87.20 Crore, where the film is also doing extremely well at the box office. Helmed by H Vinoth, the film is performing well in the overseas market as well.