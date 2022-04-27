New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The first look and trailer of the much-anticipated sequel of James Cameron's Avatar will be launched at the CinemaCon! Yes, this news is highly abuzz in the media. The Avatar 2 is crazily awaited by fans and just a glimpse of it can crash the whole internet. Now, per reports by THR, the first footage of his four planned sequels featuring some larger-than-life visuals is expected to be shown at CinemaCon on Wednesday. However, the exact length of the glimpse is not confirmed yet.

Amid all the buzz, Disney, James or any person related to the film has kept their lips tight. As per Hollywood Reporter, cinema tech firm Christie confirms it's working with Cameron's Lightstorm to advance theatrical capabilities.

Industry insider Steven Weintraub recently took to Twitter to state that Avatar 2's trailer might debut during the third day of CinemaCon 2022. His tweet read, "Now 100000% sure the first #avatar 2 footage will be shown at #CinemaCon. What I can’t figure out is if it’s the trailer or 15 to 20 min of footage. Will know Wednesday. Remember never, ever bet against @JimCameron Cannot wait to see how he’s using technology to tell story."

Now 100000% sure the first #avatar 2 footage will be shown at #CinemaCon. What I can’t figure out is if it’s the trailer or 15 to 20 min of footage. Will know Wednesday.



Remember never, ever bet against @JimCameron. Cannot wait to see how he’s using technology to tell story. pic.twitter.com/esupEDot4R — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 26, 2022

Meanwhile, amid all uncertainties, fans and netizens are excited as they have already started trending #Avatar2 in Twitter

#Avatar2 - Glimpse releasing tomorrow..🌟



Part 1 was whole new experience for all the audience around the world.. ✌️



Now the audience have watched all kinds of films similar to that.. Waiting to see the reception of Part 2.. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/d7Q6uHQ2OQ — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) April 26, 2022

#Avatar2 glimpse/teaser trailer will be shown to #Cinemacon2022 attendees in #LasVegas today..



Teaser Trailer is expected to release on May 6th along with #DoctorStrange in Theatres.. pic.twitter.com/D4G5bBnSgX — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 27, 2022

Reportedly, the Avatar 2 is offered in a wide variety of formats to support the range of movie theatre configurations in the U.S. and around the world, including 3D and 4K and incorporating a high frame rate of 48 fps.

While an official title for Avatar 2 has not been confirmed by the studio but the film is confirmed to feature several returning stars including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, and Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder, Matt Gerald, and Sigourney Weaver.

Reportedly, the cast for the sequels will include more newcomers than returning members though with the likes of Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis, Vin Diesel, and CJ Jones all set to appear as well.

For the uninitiated, James Cameron's magnum opus has been the highest-grossing movie ever with $2.84 billion. In addition to being a visual marvel, Avatar kickstarted the 3D movie era and introduced new production techniques.

