Avatar 2 Trailer: Netizens Call James Cameron's Sci-Fi Film 'Weak'; Will It Beat Avatar's Record?

The much-awaited trailer of Avatar 2, a sequel to Avatar: The Way of Water, is finally out. Set more than a decade after the events of the first part, the second installment is all about the new generation as it puts Sully Jake and Neytiri's son in the spotlight, thereby turning him into the lead character of the upcoming adventure.

The new trailer looks engaging as it introduces dazzling footage of Navi flying on winged creatures. It also sees the Navis navigating their way underwater and exploring the coastline of Pandora. Familiar dragon-like creatures that are a part of the highly-anticipated flick, make the trailer look even more impactful. James Cameron, the maker of Avatar 2, included some underwater shots that feature Na'vi swimming with a giant underwater creature.

Avatar 1 was a hit blockbuster film. The movie set a staggering number of box office records, including the fastest picture to gross $1 billion and the highest-grossing movie of all time, barring inflation, thanks to its success in 3D. It is pertinent to note that the film has suffered multiple setbacks and delays as the first part got released on December 18, 2009, due to which movie buffs' expectations have also reached to peak. Cameron also stated that he needed the right technology to film motion capture underwater.

The new Avatar 2 trailer has been creating a buzz on social media with netizens praising Cameron for the same. A Twitter user wrote, "I just lost to the urge to watch the new avatar 2 trailer everything looks amazing I cant."

The trailer has also been receiving negative reviews as a Twitter user reviewed, "avatar 2 trailer was weak to justify a movie of more than 3 hours judge me."

Avatar: The Way of Water is an upcoming American epic science fiction film directed by James Cameron and produced by 20th Century Studios. It is the second film in Cameron's Avatar franchise following Avatar (2009).