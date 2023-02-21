Avatar 2 Tops Titanic At Worldwide Box Office Yet Again To Become Third Highest Grossing Film In Cinema History, Collects THIS Much

James Cameron’s latest release Avatar: The Way of Water has been fighting a box-office battle against his other film, Titanic to clinch the position of the third highest grossing film ever in cinema history. On Monday, Avatar 2 topped the 1997-film to achieve the milestone.

The worldwide collections of Avatar: The Way of Water now stand at $2.2433 billion, surpassing Titanic’s global collections, which stood at $2.218 billion.

Avatar 2 is now only behind James Cameron’s Avatar, which is the highest grossing film in the history of cinema with an overall collection of $2.9 billion. Avengers: Endgame is the second highest grossing film of all time with a lifetime collection of $2.79 billion.

In India, Avatar: The Way of Water was released in six languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Released on December 16, 2023, the film became the highest grossing Hollywood film of all time in India.

Avatar: The Way of Water stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang and Sigourney Weaver. The film marks the sequel to the sci-fi film, Avatar.

Talking about filming the underwater scenes in Avatar 2, James Cameron told The Hollywood Reporter, “No one had ever done performance-capture underwater. There were people that told us it wasn’t even possible — and certainly not possible at the kind of scale that we needed.” But in the end, he reports, the filmmakers would develop a tank possessing the capabilities needed for filming, including “generating waves and underwater currents and bottom surge and shore-break surf; we had a movable platform system that could create beaches and shorelines, modular set construction and all that.””

The filmmaker further added, “And the team had to develop the methodology for the underwater performance-capture. Cameron adds: “I knew it was possible, I just didn’t know exactly how it would wind up being done. It took us about a year and a half to figure that out.”