Avatar: The Way Of Water To Release On OTT On THIS Date: Reports

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has been winning over audiences and critics ever since it was released worldwide on December 16, 2022. The film, which marks the sequel to the 2009-movie Avatar, has emerged as the highest grossing film of 2022 worldwide.

According to reports, the makers of Avatar: The Way of Water are planning to release the film on digital platforms soon. The sc-fi film will reportedly be released on OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar soon.

A report in Times Now cited that although the streaming giant has not yet made any official statements about the release date for the film, based on the company's previous trends, it is likely to hit the platform in the coming months. “Disney typically offers a 45-day exclusive theatrical release before making films available for streaming, so if the trend holds true, fans can expect to see the film on Disney+ in February,” the report in Times Now added.

In a recent interview, James Cameron spoke about he cut ‘10 minutes of gun violence from Avatar 2’. “I wanted to get rid of some of the ugliness, to find a balance between light and dark. You have to have conflict, of course. Violence and action are the same things, depending on how you look at them. This is the dilemma of every action filmmaker, and I’m known as an action filmmaker,” James Cameron was quoted as saying in his conversation with Vareity.

The filmmaker added, “I look back on some films that I’ve made, and I don’t know if I would want to make that film now. I don’t know if I would want to fetishize the gun, as I did in a couple of ‘Terminator’ movies 30-plus years ago, in our current world. What’s happening with guns in our society turns my stomach.”

Avatar The Way Of Water has so far grossed more than $1.7 billion at the global box-office and reportedly needs a total of $2 billion to emerge as a profitable film.