Avatar: The Way of Water: Staggering Fees Charged By Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana And Cast Will Leave Your Jaws Dropped

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ released theatrically on December 16, 2022. The film was received with positive reviews from the audiences and critics alike and has crossed the milestone of $400 million at the worldwide box-office within three days of its release.

While the film’s budget has not been revealed by the makers, ‘Avatar 2’ is reportedly set on a massive budget of over $400 million. Take a look at the fees charged by the lead actors of ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’, which will leave your jaws dropped.

Kate Winslet

The ‘Titanic’ star, who worked once again with James Cameron after a gap of over 25 years, was reportedly paid Rs 49 crore for her role in the film, a report in ABP Live read.

Zoe Saldana

Essaying the role of Neyitri, Zoe Saldana played one of the most important roles in ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ and was paid Rs 64 crore for her portrayal.

Sam Worthington

Sam Worthington, who played the lead role of Jake Sully in both the ‘Avatar’ films, reportedly took home a hefty pay check of Rs 81 crore, according to a report in ABP Live. Not just that, a report in Showbiz Galore added that the Australian actor will also be taking a 5% profit share from ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’.

Sigourney Weaver

The actor who played the role of Dr Grace in the first Avatar, Sigourney Weaver played the role of Kiri in ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ and reportedly got paid a hefty amount of Rs 27 crore for her role in the film.

Stephen Lang

Stephen Lang, who played the role of the lead antagonist in ‘Avatar’ films has been one of the most popular characters in the franchise. Having played the role of Colonel Miles Quaritch, Lang reportedly took home Rs 17 crore for the sci-fi film.

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ released in India in languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.