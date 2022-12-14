Avatar: The Way Of Water Release Date, Cast, Budget And Everything You Need To Know

Avatar The Way Of Water: The film has been directed by James Cameron. (Image Credits: Twitter/CinemaTweets1)

Filmmaker James Cameron’s highly anticipated film ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ is all set for its big release next week. Thirteen years after the release of the first ‘Avatar’, the film will be making its global premiere on Friday.

The stakes are high for ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’, with the next two films in the franchise depending on the performance of the film. Take a look at the details of ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’:

Return to Pandora with us. #AvatarTheWayOfWater only in theaters December 16th. pic.twitter.com/1eS8y6b8DD — James Cameron (@JimCameron) December 6, 2022

Avatar: The Way Of Water Release Date

❤️ this tweet to be the first to experience #AvatarTheWayOfWater in theatres Friday! pic.twitter.com/5qBOJVtjqk — 20th Century Studios Canada (@20thCenturyCA) December 9, 2022

The most-anticipated film of the year, ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ is all set for its theatrical release on December 16, 2022. The film will be released in India in as many as six languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam.

Avatar: The Way Of Water Cast

Reprising their roles from the first ‘Avatar’, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald will be seen in ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’. Sigourney Weaver will reportedly be returning in a different role, with new additions to the cast Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Brendan Cowell.

Avatar: The Way Of Water Budget

According to reports, the budget of ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ is estimated to be one of the costliest ever in Hollywood. ‘Avatar 2’ production budget is roughly around $350-$400 million. James Cameron, while in an interview with GQ magazine, did not reveal the exact budget, but revealed how much ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ had to earn to be profitable. “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history. That's your threshold. That's your break even,” the filmmaker was quoted as saying in his interview.

Avatar Part 3 And 4

The third and fourth films in the ‘Avatar’ franchise have already been announced. James Cameron also revealed that if ‘Avatar 2’ fails to do well at the box-office, the film franchise will be ending with the third part itself.

Avatar: The Way Of Water Advance Bookings

According to a report in Pinkvilla, ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ has already sold approximately 2 lakh tickets for its opening day on December 16, with an all-India gross of Rs 7 crore.