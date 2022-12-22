Avatar 2: James Cameron’s Film Called 'Horrible And Racist', Faces Boycott Campaign Due To THIS Reason

James Cameron’s sequel to his 2009-blockbuster film ‘Avatar’ released in cinemas on December 16, 2022. The film titled ‘The Way Of Water’ has been set on a whopping budget of nearly Rs 3000 crore and has been dubbed as one of the costliest films ever to be made across the world.

Reportedly, ‘Avatar 2’ has been facing a boycott campaign against it in America. Social media users have accused filmmaker James Cameron of appropriating the cultures and history of the Native American and for the advantage of making a film that has a “predominantly white cast”.

People think it is pointless to call for a Boycott of Avatar 2. It's not and while it's true Cameron is going to roll in $$$ and not care one bit, it raises awareness about Cameron's racism and bias that formed the foundation of Avatar & the misrepresentation of Indigenous people — Johnnie Jae aka The Burnt Ball of Fury (@johnniejae) December 20, 2022

Taking to Twitter, one user wrote, “People think it is pointless to call for a Boycott of Avatar 2. It's not and while it's true Cameron is going to roll in $$$ and not care one bit, it raises awareness about Cameron's racism and bias that formed the foundation of Avatar & the misrepresentation of Indigenous people.”

Another tweet read, “There's not a group I dislike more than the "Indigenous." Can't f**king stand them. Calling for "Natives & other Indigenous groups around the world in boycotting this horrible and racist film". That shouldn't be so hard.”

"The filmmaker has been accused of appropriating the cultures and histories of various Indigenous cultures for the benefit of making a film that features a largely white cast." — mike garber (@garbs) December 20, 2022

Well well well Avatar 2 is now upsetting most of the Indigenous people and now asking people to Boycott seeing it… — Jay Gatsby (@Leach__) December 20, 2022

The woke: If you’re a white person who does nothing to help then you’re racist.



James Cameron: Alright. I’ll make a blockbuster film about the native American struggle.



The woke: That’s cultural appropriation! You’re racist! Boycott Avatar 2! #Avatar2 — Amala Ekpunobi (@amalaekpunobi) December 21, 2022

There's not a group I dislike more than the "Indigenous." Can't f**king stand them. Calling for "Natives & other Indigenous groups around the world in boycotting this horrible and racist film". That shouldn't be so hard, https://t.co/wh892PWaxZ — Carson King (@CKing0709b) December 21, 2022

Meanwhile, James Cameron recently spoke about making a sequel to ‘Avatar’ and said that he took inspiration from the massive success of the first part to make another installment. “The feedback from the world in all cultures was that we want more of this. That’s what people said afterwards. ‘It was too short. I didn’t want to leave, I wanted to stay there’,” the filmmaker told PTI in an interview.

“So I think that’s a validation that has to be considered because the movie thematically was about something that I think is quite important — our relationship with nature, our destructive role with nature and our protective role with nature,” the filmmaker added.

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ has already been smashing box-office records and has crossed $400 million worldwide.