Avatar 2: James Cameron’s Film Called 'Horrible And Racist', Faces Boycott Campaign Due To THIS Reason

James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way Of Water' has so far received positive feedback from the critics, who have called the film a 'breathtaking' experience.

By Aanchal Sharma
Thu, 22 Dec 2022 09:48 AM IST
James Cameron's Avatar The Way Of Water released in cinemas on December 16, 2022. (Image Credits: Twitter)

James Cameron’s sequel to his 2009-blockbuster film ‘Avatar’ released in cinemas on December 16, 2022. The film titled ‘The Way Of Water’ has been set on a whopping budget of nearly Rs 3000 crore and has been dubbed as one of the costliest films ever to be made across the world.

Reportedly, ‘Avatar 2’ has been facing a boycott campaign against it in America. Social media users have accused filmmaker James Cameron of appropriating the cultures and history of the Native American and for the advantage of making a film that has a “predominantly white cast”.

Taking to Twitter, one user wrote, “People think it is pointless to call for a Boycott of Avatar 2. It's not and while it's true Cameron is going to roll in $$$ and not care one bit, it raises awareness about Cameron's racism and bias that formed the foundation of Avatar & the misrepresentation of Indigenous people.”

Another tweet read, “There's not a group I dislike more than the "Indigenous." Can't f**king stand them. Calling for "Natives & other Indigenous groups around the world in boycotting this horrible and racist film". That shouldn't be so hard.”

Meanwhile, James Cameron recently spoke about making a sequel to ‘Avatar’ and said that he took inspiration from the massive success of the first part to make another installment. “The feedback from the world in all cultures was that we want more of this. That’s what people said afterwards. ‘It was too short. I didn’t want to leave, I wanted to stay there’,” the filmmaker told PTI in an interview.

“So I think that’s a validation that has to be considered because the movie thematically was about something that I think is quite important — our relationship with nature, our destructive role with nature and our protective role with nature,” the filmmaker added.

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ has already been smashing box-office records and has crossed $400 million worldwide.

