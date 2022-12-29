Avatar 2 Director James Cameron Reveals Real Reason WHY He Cut The Film Short By ‘10 Minutes’

Avatar: The Way of Water, which released in cinemas worldwide on December 16, 2022, was widely talked about not just for being a highly anticipated sequel, but also for its runtime of 3 hours and 20 minutes. Recently, filmmaker James Cameron made a surprising revelation and said that the duration was after he cut almost ‘10 minutes’ of scenes from the film.

In an interview with Esquire Middle East, ‘Avatar 2’ director James Cameron said that the movie would have run 10 minutes longer, adding that “fetishism no longer interests him.”

“I actually cut about 10 minutes of the movie targeting gunplay action,” James Cameron was quoted as saying in his conversation with Esquire Middle East. The ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ filmmaker added, “I wanted to get rid of some of the ugliness, to find a balance between light and dark. You have to have conflict, of course. Violence and action are the same things, depending on how you look at them. This is the dilemma of every action filmmaker, and I’m known as an action filmmaker.”

James Cameron said even though he did films like ‘Terminator’, he doesn’t want to continue to do so. “I look back on some films that I’ve made, and I don’t know if I would want to make that film now. I don’t know if I would want to fetishize guns, as I did in a couple of ‘Terminator’ movies 30-plus years ago, in our current world. What’s happening with guns in our society turns my stomach.”

“I’m happy to be living in New Zealand where they just banned all assault rifles two weeks after that horrific mosque shooting a couple of years ago,” James Cameron was quoted as saying in the interview.

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ has reportedly crossed the mark of $1 billion at the worldwide box-office (approximately Rs 8,200 crore) and has become the fifth-highest grossing film of the year.